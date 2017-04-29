Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview’s Trinity Brown’s belted a pinch hit two-RBI double in the sixth inning, and that proved to be the difference in Friday’s 6-5 non-conference home victory over Kalida.

Morgan Miller and Macala Ashbaugh each finished with a pair of hits for the Lady Lancers, while Lana Carey, Lakin Brant, Alana Looser, Carly Wendel and McKenzie Davis each had a hit.

Ashbaugh struck out seven, and was the winning pitcher.

Lincolnview improved to 5-7.