Van Wert independent sports

ST MARYS – The Van Wert Lady Cougars rallied from a nine-run deficit Tuesday, to stun St. Marys Memorial 11-10 in eight innings.

The Lady Cougars trailed 10-1 after three innings, but held the Lady Roughriders scoreless for the remainder of the game. Along the way, Van Wert (2-4) chipped away, scoring four runs in the fourth, two in the sixth inning, three more in the seventh, and the winning run in the eighth.

Olivia Kline paced the Lady Cougars with a home run that tied the game in the seventh inning, three RBI and two runs scored. Peyton Okuly and Lauren Moore each scored a pair of runs as well.