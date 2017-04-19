Van Wert independent sports

LIMA – Van Wert jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, but the Shawnee Lady Indians scored three in the second inning, nine in the third, four more in the fourth, and two in the fifth to claim a five inning 18-8 Western Buckeye League victory over the Lady Cougars.

Freshman Katie Coplin led Van Wert (4-7, 2-3 WBL) with three hits, while Laine Spoor, Allie Hall, and Olivia Kline each scored a pair of runs.