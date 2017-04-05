Lady Cougars fall at Defiance
Van Wert independent sports
DEFIANCE –– The Lady Bulldogs scored four runs in the third inning, then exploded for 11 more in the fourth, on the way to a five inning 16-5 Western Buckeye League softball victory over Van Wert.
The Lady Cougars got off to a good start, leading 2-0 after the first inning, and 2-1 after two. The Lady Cougars (1-1) scored another run in the third and one more in the fourth inning.
Katlyn Dickson paced Van Wert, by going two-for-three at the plate, including a first inning home run, two RBI and a run scored. Allison Kennedy and Lauren Moore each had two hits, including a double, an RBI and a run scored, and Peyton Okuly had a hit and an RBI.
The Lady Cougars will travel to St. Henry Thursday.
POSTED: 04/05/17 at 8:56 am. FILED UNDER: Sports