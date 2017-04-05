Van Wert independent sports

DEFIANCE –– The Lady Bulldogs scored four runs in the third inning, then exploded for 11 more in the fourth, on the way to a five inning 16-5 Western Buckeye League softball victory over Van Wert.

The Lady Cougars got off to a good start, leading 2-0 after the first inning, and 2-1 after two. The Lady Cougars (1-1) scored another run in the third and one more in the fourth inning.

Katlyn Dickson paced Van Wert, by going two-for-three at the plate, including a first inning home run, two RBI and a run scored. Allison Kennedy and Lauren Moore each had two hits, including a double, an RBI and a run scored, and Peyton Okuly had a hit and an RBI.

The Lady Cougars will travel to St. Henry Thursday.