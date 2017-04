Print for later

Kraig R. Howard, 54, of Celina, formerly of Van Wert, passed away 4:23 p.m Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Private family funeral services will be held.

Arrangements are being handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.