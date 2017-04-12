By Payton Knittle

The varsity boys’ track team placed second at their track meet, with LCC and Kalida, while the girls placed third on Saturday. The varsity boys’ baseball team came away with two wins Saturday afternoon against Kalida. The JV boys’ baseball team also came up with two wins against Kalida. The varsity girls’ softball had a quad match last Saturday where they fell short to Parkway and Versailles. Senior baseball player Derek Biro said, “Saturday we played really well and I can’t wait to see how the rest of the season goes.”

The school year is coming to an end soon but there is still lots of testing that’s going on. Middle school had state testing last week, and the juniors will be able to take a free ACT April 18. Then the high school students will continue with end of course exams at the end of the month. Senior Braden VanCleave said, “I feel very confident and well prepared for the end of year government test.”

Crestview will be adding a couple new classes for next school year. Amonth the new classes are two new science classes: Zoology and Robotics & Engineering. In the ag department, there will be a class to learn about livestock judging. The Art department will have a photography class and instead of two woodshop they will have three woodshops. Art teacher Nicole Kirkpatrick said, “Yes I am. I’m more excited about teaching three woodshop classes and photography.”