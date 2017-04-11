Karoljean “Jeannie” (Kring) Ditmeyer, 68, of Van Wert, passed away at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 9, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born June 11, 1948, in Findlay, the daughter of Don L. and Jean A. (Kirk) Kring, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include two children, Jennifer M. Ditmeyer of Columbus and Joseph M. (Juliana) Ditmeyer of St. Petersburg, Florida; a brother, Lynn A. Kring of Maine; one sister, Denise C. Kring of Findlay; a nephew, Experience (Rachel) Kring and his children, Jora and Harper Kring.

Jeannie was a teacher at Van Wert City Schools for 35 years. A majority of her time teaching was spent at Horace Mann Elementary School, before moving to Jefferson and Franklin elementary schools. She was a faithful member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert, where she held many different leadership roles. She also taught Sunday school and was a member of the Bell Choir and Prayer Team.

After graduating from Findlay High School, Jeannie furthered her education at Bowling Green State University and earned her master’s degree from Mount St. Joseph University. An altruistic woman, Jeannie gave freely of her time and talents to her church, her school, her pupils, and her community.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Will Haggis officiating. A committal service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Maple Grove Cemetery in Findlay.

Visitation is from 3-8 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert and an hour prior to services Friday at the church.

Preferred memorials: St. Mark’s Lutheran Church or the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.