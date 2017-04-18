Julian M. “Mike” Cramer, 74, of Van Wert, passed away at 10:59 a.m. Sunday, April 16, 2017, at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert.

He was born December 23, 1947, in Decatur, Indiana, the son of George “Spike” and Cecelia G. (Stark) Cramer, who both preceded him in death. On July 15, 1962, he married Carol D. Cramer, who also preceded him in death.

Survivors include three children, Mike (April) Cramer of Decatur, Illinois, Patti S. (Tracey) Rodman of Van Wert, and Steven L. (Patti) Cramer of Convoy; a sister, Sondra Boring of Willshire; three grandchildren, Gregory Cramer, Jennifer Cramer, and Kristen Cramer; and one great-grandchild, Alexis Cramer (and one on the way).

Mike was the owner of Mike’s Garage in Convoy from 1972 until 1988, and was a supervisor at Cramer’s Mower & Small Engine Shop since 2004.

He was a member of the Class of 1961 at Adams Central High School in Monroe, Indiana, and went on to attend mechanics school in Chicago.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 22, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Scott Campbell officiating.

Visitation is from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

