John R. Eibling, 83, of Van Wert, passed away 4:28 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2017, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

He was born March 7, 1934, in Paulding County, a son of Royal and Charlotte (Cook) Eibling, who both preceded him in death. On August 23, 1969, he married Shirley (Corathers) Eibling, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include two daughters, Cheri L. (David) Vollmer of Edgerton and Susan K. (Alex) Mutter of Portsmouth, Virginia; a son, John “J.D.” (Sherry) Eibling of Van Wert; nine grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Two sons, Greg A. and Scott David Eibling; and five siblings, George, Grace, Marcile, Ida, and Betty, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held noon Tuesday April 4, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Steve Savage officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Trinity Friends Church or St. Rita’s Inpatient Hospice, 959 W. North St., Lima, OH 45805.

