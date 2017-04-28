Submitted information

PAULDING COUNTY — The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle injury crash that occurred on U.S. 24, near the U.S. 127 interchange, in Paulding County.

At approximately 4:56 p.m. Thursday, a 2006 Honda Goldwing motorcycle driven by Michael W. Richards, age 52, of Marion, Indiana was traveling eastbound on U.S. 24.

Richards was negotiating a curve when his motorcycle traveled off the left side of the roadway. The motorcycle continued into the median, where it overturned, throwing Richards off.

The Indiana man sustained serious injuries and was flown from the scene by Samaritan helicopter medical transport to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, for treatment of his injuries.

Richards was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and alcohol use is not suspected as a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The Van Wert Post was assisted by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Cecil/Crane Township Fire Department, Paulding EMS, and R & O Service.