Van Wert independent sports

The following is a roundup of sporting events held Monday:

Baseball

Crestview Knights win again

CONVOY – It was quite a game for Crestview’s Spencer Rolsten. He knocked in four runs and scored two more, and the Knights defeated Bluffton 10-1.

On the mound, Rolsten earned the win by allowing four hits over five innings, while striking out eight. Zechariah Simerman pitched the final two innings for the save.

Caden Hurless scored four runs, and Derek Stout finished with a pair of RBI. Jacob Painter had two of Crestview’s nine hits.

Crestview is now 9-3 (4-0 Northwest Conference).

Softball

Lady Knights win NWC slugfest over Bluffton

CONVOY – It was a game that featured 26 hits, 27 runs and 12 errors. When the dust settled, the Crestview Lady Knights topped Bluffton, 15-12.

Twelve of the runs were scored in the first inning alone–-eight by Crestview and four by Bluffon.

Sydney Bowen led the way for the Lady Knights, by going three-for-five at the plate with four RBI. Avery McCoy and Hannah Binnion each finished with two RBI, and Codi Miller, Kristen Etzler, Caitlin O’Hagan, Lexi Gregory and Alyssa Gent each chipped in with one.

Victoria Litchensteiger picked up her sixth win of the season, allowing 14 hits, walking three and striking out four.

Crestview improved to 7-8 (3-1 Northwest Conference).

Van Wert wins on the road

KALIDA – The Van Wert Lady Cougars picked up win number five on the season, with Monday’s six inning, 15-4 non-conference win over Kalida.

Van Wert scored four runs in the first inning, one in the third, three in the fourth and fifth innings, and four more in the sixth.

Kalida scored one run in the second and third innings, and a pair in the sixth.

Katlyn Dickson and Allison Kennedy paced Van Wert with three hits apiece, while Laine Spoor and Lauren each finished with a pair of hits.

Katie Coplin was given credit for the win, by pitching all six innings, allowing four runs on seven hits, with seven strikeouts and seven walks.