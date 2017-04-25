Submitted information

The deadline for $25 preregistration for the Van Wert County Humane Society’s first annual Paws on the Pavement 5K Run and 1-Mile Fun Run with dogs is this Thursday, April 27.

The event will take place Saturday, May 6, on the north side of the northernmost city reservoir, but preregistration will insure participants have a t-shirt for run day.

See www.facebook.com/vanwertcountyhumanesociety or stop by the shelter to preregister; all proceeds will go to the Humane Society expansion project.