The Annual High School Invitational opened this past Sunday, April 23 with a free, public party from 1–5 p.m. Schools located within a 30-mile radius of Van Wert were invited to participate. Plan to attend and check out the wonderful and imaginative work of our area students. This exhibit is on view through May 21. Gallery hours are Tuesday – Sunday 1–5 p.m. and we are open until 9 p.m. on Thursdays. Young artists won the following honors: First place: Hannah Troyer, Continental High School, second place: Jade Moles, Parkway High School, third place: Karie Ladd, Ottoville High School. Honorable Mentions: Ryanne Ducheney – Lincolview, Kayla Webb – Parkway, Gilly Wiseman – Wayne Trace, Lexi Lepper – Van Wert, Caton Williamson – Van Wert, Leah Baker – Continental, Lydia Saylor – Crestview, Marshall Healey – Van Wert, Nicole Clay – Van Wert, Erin Gemmer – Van Wert, Nicole Williams – Ottoville.

Remember the June Art Exhibit Call for Entries is coming up on May 19, 20, 21! For 61 years the Wassenberg Art Center has hosted the Annual June Art Exhibit and it is time to gather your work or get cracking on some new stuff! You may visit our website to download a prospectus and complete rules and information here: http://www.wassenbergartcenter.org/announcements/61st-annual-june-art-exhibit-call-for-entries, or give us a call at 419.238.6837 and we will mail you one. Email us at info@wassenbergartcenter.org to receive an electronic copy. Entries will be accepted Saturday & Sunday, May 19, 20, 21, 2017 from 1 – 5 p.m. Entry is open to all artists 18 and older. A non-refundable fee of $25 for Wassenberg Art Center members or $30 for non-members entitles the artist to submit up to three entries. $1,300 in total cash prizes will be awarded. This exhibit is provided by Van Wert Federal Savings Bank and Van Wert Manor. Free, public opening party June 10, 6–9 p.m.

Growers of fruits and veggies and artisans! Beginning June 10 you are welcome to set up in our east parking lot to sell your wares! A sign up sheet is being completed and should be available April 19 to begin the application process. Market times will be Saturdays through September 30, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. We will even feature your farm in our grower directory on our website. In addition “Last Saturdays” of each of month of our market season will feature live music, and a couple food trucks.

We are expanding and updating our website with new features and it will be easier to use on today’s different devices. In addition we will have a special directory for Wassenberg Art Center artist members that feature a sample of their work, contact information and description. We will also have a directory of local produce vendors! Stay tuned we are going live soon!

Art Classes:

Classic Watercolor: Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m. – noon. On-going. $40 art center member price/$45 regular price. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required. Online sign up available.

ArtNight: Every Thursday, 6–9 p.m. Featured projects and wind-down time. ArtNights occur every Thursday evening from 6–9 p.m. It is free to hang out at ArtNight, and you don’t even have to make art. Sit and breeze a bit with folks. Feel free to bring snacks and invite your friends and the cash bar is open.

Upcoming ArtNight featured projects:

4/27: Glowing Luminary Workshop: In conjunction with Town Creek Live, plans for our interactive exhibit: Town Creek Glow is underway. Guests will be able to immerse themselves into a cool darkened gallery where the artwork glows! What makes this experience even more mystical/magical is if you help us make the luminaries and join in the exhibit! Don’t know how? Come to our workshop during ArtNight and we’ll get you started! $10 donation to offset costs includes your first house beverage. Additional cocktails available at regular WAC prices.

5/11: A follow up on the watercolor technique ArtNight, attend tonight and take home your very own watercolor. Our long-time instructor, and watercolorist extraordinaire, Pat Rayman will be hosting our featured project and you will take home an original work of art. $18 includes materials and your first glass of house wine or beer. Additional glasses available at regular WAC prices.

ArtReach (ages 7–11 and 12–15) Ongoing: Early May is the last time to sign up for ArtReach as the program ends when Van Wert City Schools lets out. Our Tuesday afternoon ArtReach is currently full. We still have space available in our Thursday session. Parents can drop off their youngsters after school and pick them up at 5 p.m. Students receive a snack and then get down to creating! Studies show that children who receive more instruction in the arts enjoy higher GPAs, higher SAT scores and a dramatically lower drop out rate. A good arts education can improve critical thinking and math skills. ArtReach instructor Diane Bendele earned her bachelors degree in art education from Bowling Green State University and her Masters degree in education from Ohio State. As an art educator for 35 years, she has worked with students of all ages. Cost for the program is charged monthly and is $40 for Wassenberg Art Center members and $45 for regular price during the regular school year. Supplies are provided. All holidays and cancellations will follow Van Wert City School schedules. An online registration is also available on our website. Need-based scholarships are available. Please contact the Wassenberg Art Center for more information.

We will be conducting Summer Art Camps this summer. First session is scheduled Tuesday–Friday, June 20–30. Ages 6–11 attend from 10 a.m.–noon, instructor: Ashley Balyeat and ages 11–16 attend from 1–3 p.m. with instructor: Diane Bendele. The second camp will be conducted in August with more information on all camps coming soon!

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 South Washington Street (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at: 419.238.6837, email: info@wassenbergartcenter.org and our website is: wassenbergartcenter.org.