Linda Haycock, Region 1 State Board of Education member (shown above with student guides), received a tour of the Crestview Local Schools campus given by elementary, middle, and high school students. Students showed her classrooms and various projects that they completed, while the Crestview swing choir also performed several songs. The second segment of the day involved Haycock speaking with a group of educators in a focus group to gather local feedback about current educational topics at the state level, as well as initiatives relevant to education within the Crestview District and Van Wert County. (Crestview photo)