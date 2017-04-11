I recently heard a TV announcer proclaim that Holy Week and Easter are the most important holidays on the Christian calendar. It seems of late that Easter does not get the same recognition I just stated. I understand that Easter is not celebrated by all, but for America being predominantly a Christian nation, I believe it is still a very popular event on the calendar.

As a child, I used to look forward to Easter because of the Easter basket I would receive filled with all kinds of sweet goodies. Of course, we would all dress up and even occasionally get a new suit for Easter. Back then, we used to think dressing up was important when going to God’s house. Some of us still feel that way.

Remember all the fun songs we would sing about the Easter bunny; songs like “The Easter Parade,” and “Here Comes Peter Cottontail?” And then we would always color eggs and mark them up with crayons or whatever marker we could find. Pickled eggs were and still are my favorite

As one gets older, you realize the real celebration surrounding Easter and the meaning of Holy Week. Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Easter take on poignant and joyful meaning for those of us who are Christian.

I was very honored and pleased when I received a phone call from an agent who said that David Phelps wanted to return to the Niswonger to do a special Good Friday concert. We had just presented him for Christmas last year and the whole audience really enjoyed his wonderful voice. It was not at all difficult to tell him yes, we would love to have him give a Good Friday concert.

Well, that time is just about here. This Friday is Good Friday and I can’t imagine anyone I would rather hear sing about the Holy Week and Easter celebration. David Phelps, or “DP” as my friend and David Phelps enthusiast, JoAnne Wolford, refers to him as, is one of the most gifted tenors in the world. His power, control, and emotion he can put into a song are unmeasured.

This Good Friday concert at our Niswonger Performing Arts Center, I believe, will have even more passion and emotion than any other concert on his current tour he entitles “A Journey of Faith through Hymns.” Singing about Jesus and God, the Father on Good Friday will certainly stir the soul of audience members. Add to the timeframe of this concert, the added fact that this phenomenal tenor loves to sing in the acoustic friendly Saltzgaber Music Hall and those in attendance will be in for a very special night.

As I look now, there are 37 seats yet available. Don’t miss this one if possible. You will find out that Easter is much better than “The Easter Parade,” “Peter Cottontail,” peeps, chocolate bunnies, and yes, even better than pickled eggs!

Happy Easter to all! I look forward to sharing David Phelps concert with you this Friday night, and may you be blessed as you journey through this Holy Week and celebrate Easter in the church of your choice this Sunday.

FINÉ.