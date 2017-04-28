Myrna Hamrick’s Van Wert High School English students recently volunteered to clean a home for Habitat for Humanity of Van Wert County. Shown are (from the left) Habitat Board Member Rick Boroff, Conner Linn, Zen Collins, Habitat Board Member Andy McMahon, Habitat Board President Brent Jones, and Carter Eikenbary. For more information on becoming a Habitat volunteer or board member, call Jones at 419.513.0200. Habitat for Humanity of Van Wert County meets the second Monday of each month at 5:15 p.m. at 302 Bonnewitz Ave. in Van Wert. (photo submitted)