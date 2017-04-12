Submitted information

In an effort to raise awareness and funds to fight child abuse, The Marsh Foundation is teaming up with the Family and Children First Council of Van Wert County to host the first annual ‘Run to End Child Abuse.’ All proceeds of this event will be donated to the Van Wert FCFC to help end child abuse in Van Wert County.

“We see the after-effects of child abuse daily in the youth that we serve and are passionate about helping to put an end to abuse and neglect in our communities,” said Kim Mullins, executive director of Child and Family Services. “April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and we are hoping we can raise some awareness and help combat this serious issue.”

The event features a 5K walk/run, as well as a 1-mile fun run for kids, on Saturday, April 29, on The Marsh Foundation campus in Van Wert. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., with the fun run beginning at 9:30 that morning and the 5K at 10 a.m. Registration will be held at the Recreation Hall on the northeast side of campus.

For registration forms and information, see The Marsh website or Facebook page. Questions regarding the event can be directed toward Melissa Gearhart, foster care supervisor, at 419.238.1695, extension 307.

The Marsh Foundation is a not-for-profit children’s services agency that provides behavioral treatment in a variety of settings. Services include group homes, family foster care, an intensive treatment program and independent living.