COLUMBUS — Grange Insurance has recognized Leland Smith Insurance Services as a leader in the insurance industry and awarded it Grange’s Senior Partner designation.

Each year, Grange honors a select group of its independent agency partners by recognizing them with the title of Senior Partner. These agencies are part of a top-tier division of Grange agency partners that have excelled in key areas of business, including customer service and overall agency performance. Out of nearly 4,000 independent agencies, Leland Smith Insurance Services is one of just 126 agencies to receive this year’s award.

“Grange counts on agencies like Leland Smith Insurance Services to serve as trusted advisors and provide excellent service to Grange policyholders,” said John Ammendola, Grange insurance president and CEO. “With its strong commitment to the customer and exceptional performance record, Leland Smith Insurance Services is a great example of what it means to be a true partner and worthy of this recognition.”

Grange Insurance sells exclusively through independent insurance agents. These men and women are not only dedicated to supporting the communities in which they live and work, but they also offer guidance to help individuals, families, and businesses select the right coverage for their lifestyle and unique needs.

Located at 1175 Westwood Drive, Leland Smith Insurance Services serves customers in Van Wert and beyond. For more information, call 419.238.7880 or visit www.lelandsmith.com.

Grange Insurance is a regional insurance provider based in Columbus. With $2.5 billion in assets, the company offers auto, home, life, and business insurance protection. Grange, and its affiliate Integrity, operates through a network of independent agents in 23 states in the Midwest and South. Grange is in the business of protecting people’s lives when and how they need it. Established in 1935, Grange has grown from rural beginnings to a financially stable enterprise that offers independent agents and policyholders the highest level of service and support. For more information, visit www.grangeinsurance.com.