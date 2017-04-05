By Rex Dolby

The Van Wert Area Photography Club’s next meeting, to be held on Thursday, April 13 at 114 S. Race St., might be described as unusual.

President Stuart Jewett has labeled it as a CHALLENGE. Jewett says that the photo challenge for Thursday, April 13, is to bring in your most interesting shots of a toilet as the main subject. He offers such possible suggestions as: a toilet as a planter, with flowers growing out of it, or a toilet with a perfect model sitting on it, etc.

Jewett states that this is a real, and serious challenge. To win, you will have to be very creative in your thinking and anyone is welcome to join this challenge. Just bring no more than four 4×6 printed photos, and if you’d like, an optional backup on a thumb drive, to our regular meeting on the second Thursday of April. Judging will be based only on the photos submitted.