This Sunday will be nuts with mutts all over the stage at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. The actual name of the show is “Mutts Gone Nuts”, and it should be a hoot! Everyone loves dogs doing funny and cute things on stage. I actually think people watch and think, “Why doesn’t my dog do this?” I hope you are one of those already with a ticket because we are technically sold-out. On Sunday, the box office will open at 2 p.m. for this 3 p.m. show, and you might be able to get a seat if the show releases a few seats. It all depends on how many of the dogs want to come out and watch their friends on stage. Just kidding!

As we at the Niswonger like to do, we have once again enhanced this show by adding comedian Robert Post and his Comedy Theater. When you have laughed enough at the dogs, Post will come out and entertain us with his zany wit and comedy. Anyone who has met Robert Post knows that he doesn’t think like the rest of us. He is a unique character who will have you in stitches.

These two shows usually work entirely on their own, but I just thought you might enjoy a double dose of laughter on a Sunday afternoon. This is just another way we at the Niswonger make your experience like none other!

Add on top of all this laughter, our unveiling of the 2017-18 Enrich Community Concert Series. We have rebranded the name to include “enrich” because we particularly chose the concerts on this series, which will enrich your lives in so many ways. Once you see our line-up for next year, you will fully understand.

Dark Horse Productions, along with the golden voice of Chris Roberts, has put together a four-minute video clip of this series that will be presented by Unverferth Dentistry and Roger and Kay Okuley. So plan on being in your seats by about 2:55 Sunday afternoon if you can to enjoy the announcement of this exciting and enriching series of concerts for next year.

I would love to tell you about each concert now, but we must wait for Sunday’s unveiling. I will just say that there will be some very entertaining, amazing, and musical events, including a surprise for the hometown patrons to share with our many visitors. Information about how and when you can purchase the series will be shared on Sunday. You will also receive the brand new Enrich Community Concert Series pamphlet with all the information you will need.

Once again, this all happens this Sunday, April 30, at 3 p.m. Doors to the lobby open at 2 p.m. Be prepared to laugh and be entertained!

The Hit Men are coming the following Saturday, May 6. Each day we draw closer to a full house, but a few good seats remain. This is also a reminder that the REO Speedwagon concert originally scheduled for April 29 was moved this past January to May 21. Check your calendars to make sure you have this change.

The rest of May will be filled with dance recitals by Kristina’s Dance Escape and Kim Hohman’s DanceWorks. We are pleased to have a beautiful facility that meets the needs of these dance studios.

We are then ready to head to Fountain Park for the 16th annual Fountain Park Summer Music Series. Information about the summer concerts can be obtained at The Van Wert County Foundation office, as well as the lobby of the Niswonger. You can also visit the websites of The Van Wert County Foundation, the Niswonger PAC, and Van Wert City Parks & Recreation Department.