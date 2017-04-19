First United Methodist (FUM) Church Preschool, a State Licensed Preschool established in 1974, is accepting registrations for the 2017-2018 school year for children who will attain ages 3-5 by August 1, 2017.

The preschool offers a half-day program from 8:30-11:30 a.m. two, three or four days a week. The curriculum is guided by the Ohio Department of Education’s Early Learning Standards and incorporates Christian principles. Activities include monthly field trips, theme parties, progress monitoring and assessments, weekly Chapel, Christmas and Spring programs and more. The staff is trained in CPR, Communicable Disease, First Aid and Child Abuse Awareness. The preschool’s stated goal is to prepare children for Kindergarten in a loving Christ-centered environment.

For more information contact Administrator April Ellerbrock by phone at 419.238-.0631 ext. 308, by email aellerbrock@wcoil.com or register online at fumpreschool.com