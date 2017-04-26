By Payton Knittle

Students in Algebra I and Geometry tested Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. The seniors will take their state Government test today and tomorrow as sophomores will take Biology tests. They will need to pass this test to graduate. Sophomore Paul Knittle, who takes Biology and Algebra, said, “We have been working on stuff for these tests all year long so I feel good about my test.”

Crestview hosted the Van Wert County invitational track and field meet Tuesday. The three schools that participated were Crestview, Lincolnview, and Van Wert. The field events started at 4:30 pm with girls’ and boys’ pole vault. The running event started at 5 p.m. with 4×800 meter relay. Junior Brayden Sellers said, “We have worked hard for this just so we can win and have some bragging rights. It is also fun to compete with people we know.”

The Crestview FFA held their monthly meeting this past Monday. This was the first meeting with the new representatives in charge since the FFA banquet. They discussed finances from this year’s sales and their budget. Another discussion was about the chapter sponsors to renew them, add some, or get rid of some. Junior FFA member Trevor Gibson said, “I felt the meeting went very well. Everything was smooth and no interruptions happened.”