Freda J. Lay, 91, of Celina, passed away at 11:19 a.m. Monday, April 3, 2017, at the Gardens in Celina.

She was born September 9, 1925, in Denver, Colorado, the daughter of Eugene and Hilda (Bahl) Mathewson, who both preceded her in death. On February 21, 1946, she married Paul Eugene Lay, who died August 25, 1969.

Survivors include 12 children, Peggy (Ralph) Bakle of South Bend, Indiana, Dianne (Dick) Holland of Fremont, Patricia (Dave) Carteaux of New Haven, Indiana, Kristine (Keith) Kettering of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Jan (Dan) Minnich of Willshire, Laura (Ed) Snyder of Fort Recovery, David Lay of Butler, Indiana, Jim (Kathy) Lay of Miamisburg, John Lay of Dayton, Dr. William (Amy) Lay of New Albany, and Clinton (Jill) Lay of Garrett, Indiana; 44 grandchildren; 63 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary (Jerry) Steiner of Marion; one sister-in-law, Donna Hayes of Oxford, Alabama; and two brothers-in-law, Robert Miller of St. Henry and Mark Lay of Kenton.

An infant son; two sisters, Josephine Miller and Elaine Weiss; and two brothers, Albert and Carl Mathewson, also preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 6, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Celina, with Father Kenneth Schnipke officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the Rockford Community Building, where a prayer service will be held at 8 that evening.

Preferred memorials: St. Teresa Catholic Church in Rockford.

Arrangements were handled by Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford.

