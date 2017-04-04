Frank Baker Hoffman, 85, of Van Wert, passed away at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at his residence. He was born January 12, 1932, in Van Wert, the third son of the late August Richard and Marion Frances (Baker) Hoffman. On March 5, 1988, he married Linda (Poling) Hoffman, who survives.

Growing up in Pleasant Township, he attended eight years at Pleasant School, graduated from Van Wert High School in 1950, and attended The Ohio State University.

During high school, he was active in Future Farmers of America, Van Wert High School Varsity Club, 4-H, St. Thomas Lutheran Church, and Emmanuel Lutheran Church. While at Van Wert High School, he played football under the leadership of Coach Gil Smith and was captain of the team his senior year. He was the first Van Wert High School athlete to be selected First Team All-Ohio in 1950. He was recruited by The Ohio State University and played defensive lineman. Frank’s photo hangs in the Van Wert High School Commons area.

As a young man he worked on his father’s farm in Pleasant Township before working for D. J. Gunsett and Aeroquip. In 1977 he opened his own business, Hoffman Plumbing and Heating. Upon retiring in 1997 he sold the business to his oldest son.

An avid reader, Frank also enjoyed nature, working with his hands, gardening and playing golf. Frank and his wife enjoyed traveling in the United States, Europe, Greece, China, Japan and visiting his daughter in Belize. He was a lifelong fan of the OSU Buckeyes and the Van Wert Cougars and spent many fall outings in Michigan deer hunting with his friends.

He was a member of St Mark’s Lutheran Church, a life member of the Elks Lodge 1197, Moose Lodge, Wassenberg Art Center and the Van Wert County Historical Society. He was a past member of Willow Bend County Club and Goshiki-Japan cultural exchange program. In 2014 Frank was honored as the first Grand Marshal of Van Wert High School Homecoming parade.

He is survived by his wife, Linda of Van Wert; son Frank W. (Barbara) Hoffman of Van Wert; son Rodger D. (Cathy) Hoffman of Little Torch Key, Florida; daughter, Teresa (Jim Miller) Klahn of Loveland, Colorado; daughter, Lori (Rocky) McVaigh of Van Wert; stepdaughter Laura (Steve) Blair of Mason, Michigan. Grandchildren Melissa (Steve) Krendl, Cara, Joe (Jaime) Hoffman, Josh (Amy) Fabian, Sherry (Kenneth) Brumette and Timothy Figley, Kelly Winters and Julie Wankleman, Katie McVaigh, Alexandra Blair. He is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren; stepchildren: Becky Allison, Diane Walters, Tom Werling; sisters-in-law: Carmen Hoffman, Bernadette Poling, and Lois Poling; and the mother of Frank’s children, Arlene (Palmer) Hoffman.

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra (Keith) Figley; brothers Howard and Dale Hoffman; wife Bonnie Hoffman; and stepson, Dan Werling.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at St Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert, with the Rev. Will Haggis presiding.

Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church or the Van Wert County Historical Society.

Frank had a sense of humor that never faded. He always wore a smile and had kind words to say. He was a special man and always fought the good fight.

Arrangements were handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.