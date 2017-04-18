We are inching our way to the summer, and that means concerts in Fountain Park in downtown Van Wert. For sixteen years, I’ve looked over to Fountain Park from my church job at First UM in the winter and thought, summer will be a way off. Now, for the sixteenth season, concerts will return to Fountain Park, compliments of The Van Wert County Foundation. We are just six weeks away from our first concert on June 2.

This week, we had representatives from eight non-profit organizations gather to select their concert they will serve food for. They are as follows:

June 2 — Groove Essential, Peony Festival Committee

June 16 — The Doo Wah Riders, Kingsley United Methodist Church

June 23 — Travelin’ McCourys, Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary 54

June 30 — Lima Pops Orchestra, Boy Scout Troop 35

July 7 — U.S. Army Jazz Ambassadors, The Salvation Army

July 14 — The Stranger: Billy Joel Tribute, Van Wert Band Parents

July 21 — We’ve Only Just Begun: Carpenters Tribute, Crestview Band Parents

July 28 — Hotel California (Eagles tribute), Buckeye Y

August 11 — Southern Drawl, Van Wert County Humane Society

You might notice a new concert in the lineup from our initial press release. The U.S. Army contacted me recently and said they could make a stop in Van Wert on July 7. The Van Wert Area Community Concert Band graciously gave up that date to the Army. (Can’t fight the U.S. Army and win, you know!) Thanks to the Community Band and their director Richard Sherrick. I imagine many of them will attend the Jazz Ambassadors concert. By the way, you can still catch the Community Band in Fountain Park on May 26 and August 18 as well as other events this summer throughout the area.

The U.S. Army Jazz Ambassadors are known as America’s Big Band and provide big band jazz music for American citizens to enjoy as well as those serving in the military. Each musician is a soldier of the United States Army, but also expert musicians, many of whom have degrees and master degrees from prestigious schools of music. Getting accepted into the top musical organizations of the military is very competitive. An audition process eliminates many and accepts only the very best.

Any time the U.S. military calls, I am very quick to oblige and have them perform for you. I think it is a distinct honor to have them in our community and I know you will enjoy and show your appreciation to them.

There is one concert left at the Niswonger this season that still has some seats available. That is The Hitmen on Saturday, May 6. It is also quickly filling up, so don’t delay on getting your tickets for this one. The band is comprised of musicians who helped make the music everyone has enjoyed over the years from the likes of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Tommy James and the Shondells, Carly Simon, Jim Croce, Barry Manilow, and Elton John, just to name a few.

I’ve heard them on a couple occasions and didn’t want them to stop playing and singing. Visit the box office or go online soon. May 6 will be here soon!

With that being said, I am getting very excited with the progress of next year’s season at the Niswonger. It is just about finished and I just got confirmation on a big name artist I’ve been after for some time. Stay tuned!

FINÉ.