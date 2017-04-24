Submitted information

Quality Assurance training is a requirement each year from the Ohio Department of Agriculture for all youths exhibiting livestock.

With so many young people exhibiting rabbits in Van Wert County, there will be a Quality Assurance training on Saturday, April 29, from 9-11 a.m., at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds Extension Office meeting room. Since an animal project is truly a family involvement project, the OSU Extension is inviting and encouraging at least one parent to attend this training also. Sessions are planned for younger 4-Hers, older 4-Hers, and parents.

Remember, exhibitors must attend one of the Quality Assurance training sessions to exhibit market rabbits (meat pen of three and/or single fryer), or any market type livestock at the fair. Note: Cloverbud participants are exempt, but encouraged to attend and learn.

When arriving, exhibitors should make sure to sign in with their name and club and sign out at the conclusion of the training session.