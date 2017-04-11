Submitted information

The April 5 meeting of the Evergreen Garden Club was held at First United Methodist Church, with 25 members present.

The club welcomed its speaker and owner from Olive Twist. Her program was on “Gourmet Foods”. She told the history and uses of olive oil and balsamic vinegars.

President Diane Ryan called the meeting to order with the reading of the secretary and treasurer’s report.

No old business was discussed.

New business included the spring regional meeting to be held Saturday, April 22, at the Lutheran church in Celina from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., with Designing Women hosting. Each club needs to enter an item into the silent auction and Evergreen Garden Club will oversee the table and auction. Today will be the last day to sign up and to attend.

Committee Reports:

Day trip: The Stan Hywett Hall & Gardens trip will be Tuesday, June 20. All who plan to attend were asked to sign the sign-up sheet. After today, this will be opened to the public to enable the club to fill and secure the bus.

Plant sale: The plant sale committee held its first meeting on March 29. The sale will be held on May 6 at 8:30 a.m. Members were asked to sign up for various jobs the day of the sale, along with a reminder that a minimum of eight plants from their gardens is needed. This year the Evergreen Club will be the only plant sale in Van Wert that gives the club an opportunity to do well on sales. Important information regarding the sale was given along with posters and flyers to be disturbed to local businesses.

The Jubilee Flower Show will be held June 3-4 at Wassenberg Art Center. Kate DeVogel furnished flyers to pass out and signup sheets asking for members help on various areas.

Civic Beautification: Fountain Park clean-up will be on Thursday, April 27, at 9 a.m. Please all plan to attend. Rachael Hoverman will be ordering the hanging baskets. A sign-up sheet to maintain the park was available covering weeks throughout the summer.

Museum signup sheets were made available to sign the week that members have free during the summer.

No reports for the Membership Camp Clay and Special Interest Garden Therapy committees.

There was discussion on whether to move next year’s plant sale from Fountain Park to the Annex Building at the fairgrounds. There were pros and cons, with advantage of being under cover if weather is bad and the ability to have setup, identification, and pricing done the day before, with everything being ready the next morning for the sale. The cons were that the club would have to pay $100 for the use of the building and this would change the club’s traditional and familiar public site of Fountain Park. A vote was taken, with a unanimous vote to change the location for next year’s sale to be at the fairgrounds.