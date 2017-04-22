Submitted information

The Van Wert County Board of Elections is still in the process of early voting in its office, although Elections Director Linda Stutz said voting so far has been light.

The remaining hours for early voting are as follows: Monday through Friday, April 24-28 — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, April 30, from 1-5 p.m.; Monday, May 1, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The only precincts voting are Delphos City, Van Wert City, Jennings (Delphos City Schools), and Washington Township (Delphos Schools).

Delphos, Jennings, and Washington precincts only have renewal issues on their ballot and the Van Wert city precincts have a Republican city treasurer race and the proposed increase in the city Income tax to vote on.

Democrat voters may still vote by requesting an “issues only” ballot as there are no Democrat candidates on this ballot.