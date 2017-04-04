Early voting has begun in VW County
Early voting has begun at the offices of the Board of Elections, 120 E. Main St. in Van Wert.
Beginning April 3, office hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and those hours will run through April 21. On Monday, April 24, hours will run from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The Board of Elections office will be open on Saturday, April 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sunday, April 30, from 1-5 p.m. Early voting will end at 2 p.m. Monday, May 1.
Any questions concerning registering or voting early may be addressed by calling the Board of Elections office at 419.238.4192.
