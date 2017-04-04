Submitted information

Early voting has begun at the offices of the Board of Elections, 120 E. Main St. in Van Wert.

Beginning April 3, office hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and those hours will run through April 21. On Monday, April 24, hours will run from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Board of Elections office will be open on Saturday, April 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sunday, April 30, from 1-5 p.m. Early voting will end at 2 p.m. Monday, May 1.

Any questions concerning registering or voting early may be addressed by calling the Board of Elections office at 419.238.4192.