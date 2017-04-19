Doris Viola (Fisher) Gallaway of Ohio City passed away at 8:54 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

She was born May 10, 1923, in Van Wert County, the daughter of Orbie and Nellie (Harter) Fisher, who both preceded her in death. The father of her children Ronald Gallaway, also preceded her in death.

Survivors include three children, James Gallaway of Convoy and Terry Joe (Brenda) Gallaway and Mary Ann Gallaway, both of Ohio City; a daughter-in-law, Sue Gallaway; one brother-in-law, Bruce Byer; eight grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

A son, Larry Gallaway (in infancy); one brother, Marvin Fisher; and two sisters, Margaret Greulach and Lois Kiehl, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will e conducted at noon Saturday, April 22, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Private family committal services will be held at Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.