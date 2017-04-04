Donna Joy Horn, 80, of Van Wert, passed away at 2:20 a.m. Monday, April 3, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born June 8, 1936, in Richmond, Kentucky, the daughter of Leroy and Madrue (Neikirk) Bruner, who both preceded her in death. She was married to Winfred Dunaway Jr., then Othia P. Horn, who also both preceded her in death.

Survivors include four daughters, Dolores A. (William) Foreman of Van Wert, Lisa K. (Edward) Eichler of Van Wert, Theresa (Mark) Adkins of Scott, and Donna Lee (Matthew) Kreate of Ross; 13 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Three sisters, Rosemary Turpin, Adora Brandenburg, and Wanda Horn; a brother, Donald Bruner, in infancy; and a niece, Kathy Parsons, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Jim Burns of Liberty Baptist Church officiating.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, and an hour prior to services on Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Civic Theatre.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.