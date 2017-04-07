Donna D. Fetters, 69, of Van Wert, passed away at 9:37 a.m. Thursday, April 6, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born December 27, 1947, in Jackson, the daughter of Robert Williamson, who preceded her in death, and Racine (Waldron) Williamson, who survives in Chillicothe.

Survivors include three children, Michael (Theresa) Fetters of Van Wert, Melody Breeze of Delphos, and Lisa Fetters of Van Wert; two brothers, Robert (Sandy) Foster of Chillicothe and Mark (Linda) Fisher of Huber Heights; two sisters, Diana Nemeth of Chillicothe and Beverly Keiling of Florida; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A brother and one sister also preceded her in death.

Private funeral services will be conducted at a later date.

Arrangements were handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.