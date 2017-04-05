Dennis Duane Quickstad, 73, of Van Wert, passed away at 8:40 a.m. Sunday, April 2, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born March 28, 1944, in Waseca, Minnesota, the son of Ernest and Mildred (Spies) Quickstad, who both preceded him in death. He married Sue Ann Marie (Ostendorf) Quickstad, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include four children, Stacy (Nathan Snowball) Quickstad of Racine, Wisconsin, Michael Quickstad of Van Wert, Joshua (Angie) Quickstad of Columbus, and Caleb (Jill) Quickstad of Van Wert; a brother, Terry (Lila) Quickstad of Waseca, Minnesota; one sister, Judy Swanson of Milaca, Minnesota; a brother-in-law, Pete Pederson of Milaca, Minnesota; and five grandchildren.

A celebration of Dennis’ life will be held from 1-4 p.m. Friday, April 7, at 15150 Lincoln Highway.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Arrangements were handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.