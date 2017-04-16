Delmer G. Adams, 85, of Rockford, and formerly of Scott, passed away at 8:39 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2017, at The Laurels of Shane Hill in Rockford.

He was born July 12, 1931, in Van Wert County the son of Freda (Dunlap) and Clarence Adams, who both preceded him in death.

A 1949 graduate of Union High School, Delmer married the love of his life, Joan Miller, on July 16, 1950. He was a lifelong farmer, having farmed with his father and, later, his son. Delmer also mowed Van Wert County roads for many years and enjoyed meeting different people while working as a bagger at Publix in Bradenton, Florida.

Delmer and his wife wintered in Florida for more than 40 years, and together they were avid travelers and enjoyed camping around the country. Delmer was formerly a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Van Wert and First Church of the Nazarene in Bradenton, where he sang in the church choir.

A member of the Van Wert Masonic Lodge, and a former member of the Ivanhoe Commandery Drill Team, Delmer served on the board of directors for Scott Equity, having served as president for several years. He also served on the board of directors of Sugar Creek Country Club in Florida. A NASCAR enthusiast, Delmer was a season ticket holder at Michigan International Speedway for several years. In keeping with his caring nature, he received numerous awards for donating blood and delivered meals for Meals on Wheels.

In his later years, Delmer took up running and was a member of the Van Wert and Bradenton Running Clubs. He ran a marathon, but enjoyed 5K and 10K races the most. He even qualified for, and participated in, the Senior Olympics in Syracuse, New York. After running became more and more difficult, Delmer took up bicycling and participated in the GOBA bike ride four different times.

Of all the things Delmer enjoyed, he loved the time spent with his family the most.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, H. Joan (Miller) Adams of Rockford; three children, Debbie Adams of Van Wert, Cindy Ditmyer of Van Wert, and Mark E. (Karen) Adams of Scott; a sister, Betty (Gregg) Gardner of Van Wert; five grandchildren: Melanie (Lt. Colonel Eric) Marhover of Fort Hood, Texas; Bonnie Ditmyer of Van Wert; Jeff (Jennifer) Adams of Scott; Ed (Sarah) Ditmyer of Van Wert; Valerie (Shane) Wallis of Decatur, Indiana; and nine great-grandchildren, Zack and Adelynn Marhover, Kelsey, Logan, Madison, Natalie, Jackson, and Lauren Ditmyer, and Kaylyn Gerold

In addition to his parents, Delmer was preceded in death by his twin brother, Elmer Adams, and a sister-in-law, M. Joan Adams.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Pastor Clark Williman presiding. Burial will follow in Scott Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, and an hour prior to services on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Scott Fire Department and EMS.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.