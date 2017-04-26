The Jacob Stemple Chapter of The Daughters of the War of 1812 met at the Brumback Library for their spring meeting.

Carla Smith gave a report on “Tecumseh and the War of 1812”. According to Smith, Tecumseh grew up in Ohio and was exposed to constant warfare throughout his youth. During the war of 1812, Tecumseh and his Confederacy fought with the British and aided them in the capture of Fort Detroit. When the US Navy took control of Lake Erie, Tecumseh and his Confederacy fled, but American forces caught up with them at the Battle of Thames in Ontario. Tecumseh was killed and was later buried by his friends. The location of his grave is still unknown.

Smith presented Gloria Mohr Fast with the National Society Daughters of 1812 Spirit Award, which recognizes and thanks those who are keeping the history of the War of 1812 alive. Fast was responsible for the chapter’s producing a book of known veterans of the War of 1812 who are buried in nine northwestern counties. Copies of that book are in those county libraries. Fast has also been responsible for grave-marking ceremonies, arranged a Fort Brown memorial dedication along the Auglaize and Little Auglaize rivers, and helped arrange for the chapter to attend the reenactment of the Battle of Lake Erie in 2013 and attending the Put-in-Bay historic parades since then. Fast has been a great asset to the Jacob Stemple Chapter and the Ohio Society Daughters of the War of 1812.