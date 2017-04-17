Print for later

Darrel F. Rhoad, 68, of Scott, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2017.

He was born December 21, 1948, in Van Wert, the son of Floyd G. and Denelda (Halter) Rhoad, who both preceded him in death. He married Marilyn (Long) Rhoad, who survives in Scott.

Other survivors include a daughter, Hilary (Stephen) Yoder of Scott.

Darrel was a member of Harvest Field Pentecostal Church of God in Scott.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Harvest Field Pentecostal Church of God in Scott, with the Rev. Terry Martin officiating. Burial will be in Scot Cemetery.

There will be no visitation.

Preferred memorials: In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to Harvest Field Pentecostal Church of God Building Fund or Gideons International.

Arrangements were made by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.