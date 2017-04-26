Print for later

Dan Joseph Ricker, 56, passed away Tuesday morning, April 25, 2017, at his residence in Van Wert.

He was born on June 11, 1960 in Ottoville, Ohio, the son of the late Ambrose and Loretta (Pohlman) Ricker.

He is survived by a daughter, Lori Ann Ricker of Delphos; one son, Kevin Joseph (Catherine) Ricker of Delphos; three brothers, Dennis (Karen) Ricker, Marvin (Marge) Ricker, and Steven (Mary) Ricker, all of Ottoville; and three grandchildren.

Memorial services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Visitation is scheduled for an hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.