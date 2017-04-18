Print for later

D. Ann Kesler, 86, of Rockford, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert.

She was born October 16, 1931, in Mercer County, the daughter of Dewey and Lottie (Morrison) Gibbons, who both preceded her in death. She married Gary “Gus” Kesler, died April 17, 1990.

Survivors include a daughter, Misti (Ed) Burtch of Rockford; and five grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, with Pastor Chip Steffy officiating. Private graveside services will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City on Friday, April 21.

Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.