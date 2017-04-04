The Van Wert County Board of Commissioners and Van Wert Mayor Jerry Mazur signed proclamations Thursday designating April 2-8 as National Crime Victim’s Rights Week. Shown are (seated, from the left) Jody Wannemacher, outreach coordinator at the YWCA of Van Wert; Christina Eversole, executive director of Van Wert County Victim Services, and Kathy Taylor, director of Crisis Care; (standing) Commissioner Todd Wolfrum, Mayor Jerry Mazur, and Commissioner Stan Owens. (photo submitted)