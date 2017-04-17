Van Wert independent sports

CELINA – The Crestview Lady Knights put on an impressive display of hitting, during Saturday’s softball quad at Westview Park.

The Lady Knights defeated the host Lady Bulldogs 21-3 in five innings, then topped Fort Recovery 16-4, also in five innings.

Crestview led Celina 5-1 after one inning, 10-1 after two, and 15-1 after three innings.

Avery McCoy led the Lady Knights with four hits and seven RBI, including a double and a three run home run, Sydney Bowen and Caitlyn O’Hagan each had three RBI, and Hannah Binnion and Lexi Gregory each drove in a pair of runs.

In addition to taking advantage of nine Celina errors, Crestview finished with 15 hits, while holding Celina to just three hits. Victoria Lichtensteiger earned the win on the mound.

A big third inning propelled Crestview to a big in the second game of the day for the Lady Knights. Crestview (4-7) scored 10 runs in the inning, then added five more in the fourth in a 16-4, five inning win over Fort Recovery.

Bowen, Codi Miller (two triples and a double) and Alyssa Gent each finished with three RBI, and Kristen Etlzer had two hits, including a double and drove in two runs.

Lichtensteiger picked up her fourth win of the year, allowing just three hits while striking out five batters.