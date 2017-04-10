Print for later

CONVOY –– Kalida’s boys and girls track teams (78.5 and 94 points, respectively) swept Saturday’s quad track and field meet held at Crestview High School.

On the boys’ side, the host Knights finished second (66.5), followed by Cory-Rawson (65.5), and Lima Central Catholic (29.5).

The Kalida girls were followed by Cory-Rawson (74), Crestview (44), and Lima Central Catholic (29).

Crestview’s Tyler White took first place in the 110-meter hurdles (17.5 seconds), and first in the 300-meter hurdles (43.9).

Tommi Anderson claimed the lone individual victory for the Crestview girls, by winning the long jump (13-2.5).

Crestview returns to action tomorrow at Celina’s tri-meet that also includes Van Wert.