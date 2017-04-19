SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sport editor

CONVOY — In a matchup of two Van Wert County rivals, the host Crestview Knights claimed a 3-1 victory over the Lincolnview Lancers.

The two teams played Tuesday, after last week’s scheduled game was paused due to rain.

All three of Crestview’s (7-2, 3-0 NWC) runs were scored in the first inning. After back-to-back walks, Spencer Rolsten singled and drove in Caden Hurless from second base. Luke Gerardot hit a single that scored Brant Richardson to make it 2-0, then Rolsten scored on a bunt by Zechariah Simerman.

Lincolnview’s only run of the game came in the second inning, when Reece Farmer scored on a Dylan Lee ground out.

The Lancers (2-8, 0-2 NWC) finished the game with three hits — two by Gavin Carter and one by Chayten Overholt.

Among Crestview’s five hits — a triple by Derek Stout, doubles by Hurless and Simerman, and singles by Rolsten and Gerardot.

Rolsten pitched a complete game for the Knights, and struck out 10, while walking just three.

Jaden Youtsey was charged with the loss, after pitching one-third of an inning and giving up three runs on two hits. Ethan Kemler pitched the remainder of the game, and gave up three hits, while fanning six and walking five.

Box score:

Lincolnview 010 000 0–1

Crestview 300 000 0–3