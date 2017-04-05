By Chase Clark

Crestview’s spring sports are kicking off their seasons as the end of the school year gets closer. Baseball and softball began the season with scrimmages and the track team has already had its first meet. Senior softball player Kristen Etzler said, “It is exciting and scary at the same time because I’m excited for this year’s season, but I also know that after softball is over that is it for high school for me and the rest of the seniors.”

With Crestview’s prom getting closer, the excitement is growing. Senior Maci Baker said, “I am very excited and can’t wait to have fun with all my friends before we graduate.” The theme for this year’s prom is “A Knight on the Nile”. The dance will start at 8 p.m. and end at 11 p.m. After Prom will follow the dance, from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. After Prom will be held at Olympic Lanes

The Crestview baseball team lost a nail-biter to Parkway on Tuesday in extra innings. Crestview used a total of four pitchers with Tanner Crowle starting it off and Jacob Painter, Spencer Rolsten, and Caden Hurless finishing up the game. After an eight inning battle with the Panthers the final score was 4-3 in Parkway’s favor. The Knights are now 1-1 on the season and look to better their record throughout this week. Senior Derek Biro said, “We played well but had a bunch of minor mistakes that cost us the game.”