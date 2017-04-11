Submitted information

CONVOY — The Crestview Junior-Senior Prom, sponsored by the Class of 2018, will be held Saturday, April 22, from 8-11 p.m., at Willow Bend Country Club in Van Wert. Dinner will be served at 7 that evening.

This year’s theme is “A Knight on the Nile.” Open house for viewing Willow Bend will be from 1-2 p.m. that day, with the promenade in the high school auditeria from 6:15-6:45 and 7:15-7:45 p.m. The public is invited to attend promenade, with the doors opening at 6 p.m.

After Prom is being held at Olympic Lanes Bowling Alley from 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. and is sponsored by Crestview High School and the Van Wert Optimist Club. Students are asked to arrive at After Prom no later than 11:45 p.m.