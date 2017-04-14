DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

CONVOY — Crestview Local Board of Education took a number of personnel actions, while also participating in a discussion of the district’s master site plan.

The board accepted the resignations of Victoria Hile, middle school intervention specialist, and Shawna Putman, middle school-high school intervention specialist, both after two years in the district, as well as Penny Clark, who resigned her food service employee job, effective July 31, but then was given a one-year contract as food service supervisor, effective August 1.

Middle School Principal/Athletic Director Dave Bowen, Elementary Principal Kathy Mollenkopf, and Program Services Director Keith Rydell were all given three-year administrative contracts, while Amy Gerardot was given a one-year contract as assistant treasurer, effective August 1.

Jeff Bagley was also given a one-year contract as a high school science teacher, effective the beginning of the 2017-18 school year, while Owen Pugh was awarded a one-year contract as a bus driver.

The board also approved a number of other teaching contracts, as follows:

One-year contracts –Bethany Balliet, Courtney Barna, Deb Call, Jennifer Croft, Kyle Hammons, Connor Massillo, Tori Metzger, Elizabeth Motycka, Chelsea Oren, Ericka Priest, Jenifer Puthoff, Steven Rickard, John Rosebrock, and Tessa Underwood.

Three-year contracts – Erin Camenisch, Timothy Hurst, Jason Lozer, and Anthony Springer.

Five-year contracts – Kristy Bagley, Natasha Breese, Colby Kuhn, Craig Taylor, and Jim Wharton.

Continuing contract – Casey Dowler.

Also approved were the following non-teaching contracts:

One-year contracts – Mandy Couts, food service; Sarah Crisp, paraprofessional; Heidi Hicks, food service/custodian.

Two-year contracts – Elizabeth Cunningham, paraprofessional; Amy Hyitt, paraprofessional; Meghan Lautzenheiser, technology paraprofessional; Eliza Lichtensteiger, paraprofessional; Bonnie Martyne, food service; Heather McClure, paraprofessional; Dan Miller, bus driver; Cristal Nihiser, paraprofessional; Karen O’Hagan, paraprofessional; Heather Riggenbach, secretary; Candice Sites, paraprofessional; and Drew Uncapher, custodian.

Superintendent Mike Este also included the district’s Master Site Plan in his report, showing designs from Minster-based architects Garmann-Miller & Associates showing the possible addition of six classrooms to the current school facility. Other options, Estes noted, included a 100-seat lecture hall, an auditorium, and a fieldhouse, although the superintendent stressed that none of the options discussed were more than ideas, at this point.

“Nothing is set in stone,” Estes told board members, noting that a special board meeting would need to be scheduled for a more in-depth discussion of facility options.

Testing, prom, and the end of the school year were topics for principal’s reports.

The board did approve an energy savings agreement with Energy Optimizers USA, LLC, to replace interior and exterior light fixtures with new LED fixtures, at a cost not to exceed $222,784.

In other action, the board:

Approved an overnight trip by varsity and varsity girls’ softball teams to Columbus Children’s Hospital April 29-30.

Designated the week of May 1-5 “Staff Appreciation Week” to honor Crestview’s staff.

Approved a motion to abide by the constitution and bylaws of the Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council and become a member of EPC, a regional council of governments under Ohio Revised Code Chapter 167.

Went into executive session to discuss personnel matters, with no action taken following the session.

The next meeting of Crestview Local Board of Education will be at 6 p.m. Monday, May 15, in the district boardroom.