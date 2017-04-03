Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY –– The Crestview Lady Knights dropped two games, during Saturday’s softball quad at Owen Pugh Field.

The Lady Knights first fell to Shawnee, 10-8. Kristen Etzler was three-for-four at the plate with three RBI and two runs scored, while Sydney Bowen went two-for-five with an RBI and two runs scored.

In the second game, Crestview lost to New Bremen, 7-4. Lexi Gregory led the Lady Knights with two hits and a run scored, while Cora Millay, Emma Bowen and Avery McCoy each scored runs.

Crestview (1-4) is scheduled to play at Hicksville tomorrow.

The Crestview Knights Boys Track and Field team began their season by finishing seventh of out eight teams in the Orange Division at Saturday’s Versailles Tiger Classic.

Tyler White was the highest finisher for the Knights, finishing third in the 300 meter hurdles (46.55), and he finished fifth out of 15 runners in the 100 meter hurdles, with a time of 18.76.

The Knights will host Kalida and Lima Central Catholic Saturday.