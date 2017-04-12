The Crestview fifth grade band, along with the fourth and fifth grade music classes held their spring concert on April 11. The groups performed a number of musical selections that reminded the audience of some of the music that spans over five decades.

Leading roles in the performance included: Cali Gregory, Dru Gray, Evan Sowers, Trey Skelton, Kellin Putman, Nolan Walls, Kursten Nickols, Maddux Cunningham, Nathaniel Friemoth, Cadence Cook, Emily Dealey, Emily Karcher, Zoey Miller, Garrett Yinger, Lily Burch, Mahaylie Hampton, Myia Etzler, Hunter Jones, Hudson Myers, Levi Ludwig, Lillia Bladen, Hailey Dickson and Brady Petrie.

Anyone wishing to purchase a DVD of the performance can do so for $5. Checks made payable to Crestview Schools or cash will be accepted; orders may be directed to Lindsey Newlove at Crestview Elementary.