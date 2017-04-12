The family of Tracy Hoghe-Bishop recently donated a Coach purse and wallet in her memory to the seventh annual Designer Purse Bingo event to be held Friday, June 9. This purse will be designated to the coverall winner in memory of Tracy. Hoghe-Bishop served as a board member to the Council on Aging and loved bingo. Tickets for the event can be purchased at the Council on Aging for $25 each. For more information, call 419.238.5011. Shown are Council on Aging Director Kevin Matthews, and family members of Tracy Hoghe-Bishop (Tyler, Mark, Aryonna, Brynn, and Kendall). (photo submitted)