DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert City Council approved legislation authorizing Mayor Jerry Mazur to sign a temporary liquor license for a Van Wert Peony Festival beer tent, while hearing more information on the proposed 0.28-percent income tax increase and the problem of derelict houses in the city.

Zoe Longstreth, president of the Peony Festival Committee, spoke briefly at the meeting, noting that the committee is planning a beer tent at this year’s festival that would be open from 4-9 p.m. Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3. Longstreth said liability insurance and security have already been addressed for the beer tent.

The mayor also talked about a slogan for the proposed income tax hike: “Step to the Plate with the .28”, while City Auditor Martha Balyeat noted again that, while the city currently has approximately $9.5 million on the books at this point in the year, the General Fund, which is the fund that uses general income tax revenues (1-percent original income tax), has a balance of just $550,000. Balyeat stressed that most of the $9.5 million is in the Water and Sewer funds, and must be used for specific purposes within those departments.

Actually, she noted, income tax collections are just $4,500 above where they were last year, with state shared revenues — money provided to Van Wert by the state — down $21,000 for the year.

Year-to-date, the city has spent $1.7 million in the General Fund and has taken in $1.5 million, meaning that, at this point, at least a portion of the city’s $700,000 carryover will likely have to be used to balance the books. Municipalities must have a balanced budget at the end of a year.

City Law Director John Hatcher talked about changes to the state’s DUI laws, noting that the state would be able to go back 10 years, instead of the current six years, in determining multiple DUI offenders under the new law.

First offenders would also have a longer driver’s license suspension, although there is also more flexibility in sentencing under the new law, Hatcher noted. The blood-alcohol content levels did not change and remain at 0.8 percent, the law director said, although he did note that drivers could be cited for driving impaired if officers feel it is warranted, even if they are under the 0.8-percent BAC threshold.

Hatcher also reported he had a “very productive” meeting with Bill Marshall, chair of the Health-Service-Safety Committee, and City Engineering Supervisor Bill Lawson on the trash collection topic.

Marshall agreed during his report, noting that he feels things are coming together for a solution to the trash collection issue.

“I feel very positive going forward that we’re going to address these concerns,” Marshall said, noting that he has been doing some research on the issue of derelict housing and neglected property within the city.

Marshall said he feels sorry for city property owners who have to live or own property next to a derelict house or property.

Another meeting has been scheduled for Monday, April 24, from 6:45-7:30 p.m. to discuss the issue.

Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming noted that the city will have its brush pick-up for all four wards, starting on Monday, May 1. City residents should have brush at the curb by 7 a.m. that Monday, although brush may not get picked up until later that same week.

Fleming also noted that, with the mild winter this year, the city needs to trim back its request for road salt.

“There’s salt everywhere now, believe me,” Fleming said, noting that the city has plenty of salt stored for the coming winter.

He also said he is looking at the possibility of building a facility to store more salt.

Legislatively, City Council also approved an agreement between a Community Reinvestment Area agreement between the City and Fox Road Investments LLC and unanimously voted for a then-and-now certificate related to utility equipment repairs.

Jon Tomlinson, chair of the Economic Development Committee, also sought the preparation of legislation combining the city Revolving Loan Fund with the county’s RLF. That motion was unanimously approved.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of Van Wert City Council will be at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 24, in Council Chambers, on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.