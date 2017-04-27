SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY – The Van Wert Cougars broke a 2-2 deadlock with six runs in the sixth inning, and went on to defeat the Knights 8-4 during Wednesday’s non–conference rivalry game at the Crestview Sports Complex.

Van Wert’s Jonathon Lee opened the sixth with a single, then was able to advance to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Darrius Eddins. After that, Lee advanced to third on a wild pitch, then scored on an error that allowed Jake Lautzenheiser to reach first.

Lautzenheiser stole second, then scored on a single by Lawson Blackmore to make it 4-2.

The Cougars (15-4) scored four more runs with two outs in the inning. After a Mason Carr fly ball out, Nick Gutierrez singled to right field, and advanced Blackmore to third. Gutierrez stole second, and Blackmore scored on a wild pitch, then another wild pitch allowed Gutierrez to cross home plate, to increase the Van Wert lead to 6-2.

Two batters later, Hayden Maples knocked a single to center field that scored Caleb Fetzer and Nathan Temple. The Cougars were able to get two more batters on base after that, but the inning ended on an Eddins fly ball out.

The Knights (9-4) countered with two runs of their own in the bottom of the sixth. Spencer Rolsten scored on a ground out by Jacob Painter, and Luke Gerardot scored on an error.

“The sixth inning wasn’t kind to us,” Crestview head coach Jim Wharton said. “Van Wert kept the pressure on, and we didn’t respond.”

“We need to grow from this game, and I think we will,” Wharton added. “This game will prepare us as we move forward.”

Crestview enjoyed a lead early in the game. In the first inning, Zechariah Simerman was hit by a pitch, then advanced to second on a single by Rolsten. Gerardot then singled to right field, scoring Simerman.

The Knights struck again in the third inning, when Rolsten scored on an error.

The Cougars tied the game at two in the fifth, when a double by Temple scored Lautzenheiser and Blackmore.

“We had a balanced offensive attack, with seven different players recording hits,” Van Wert head coach Charlie Witten said. “Another key to the game was our base-running. We had five stolen bases from five different players, and scored the go-ahead run on an aggressive base-running play.”

Maples earned the pitching win by going six innings, allowing five hits, while striking out two and issuing no walks. Lautzenheiser pitched the seventh inning, and was given credit for the save.

Caden Hurless pitched 5.1 innings for the Knights. He allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits, walked three and struck out two.

Box score

Van Wert 000 026 0–-8

Crestview 101 002 0–-4